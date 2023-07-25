Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 26, 2013

    Scotty & Chekov Get Their Own Star Trek Into Darkness Banners

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Guess we can breathe easier now. Scotty and Chekov have finally gotten their own Star Trek Into Darkness banners. Simon Pegg as Scotty appears to be running for his life, while Anton Yelchin as Chekov is depicted frantically working his console. And, for good measure, Paramount also released another Sulu poster, with John Cho/Sulu standing bravely amidst chaos, and another McCoy banner, with the doctor in a dripping wetsuit and looking intense.

    So, which of the new banners do you like best?

