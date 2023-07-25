Sci-Fi Becoming Sci-Fact

Captains Archer, Kirk, Janeway, Picard and Sisko would be proud. In just the latest example of sci-fi fact echoing Star Trek's science fiction, Honeywell Aerospace is closing in on the creation of voice recognition for airplane pilots. Honeywell, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is actually already testing its voice recognition apparatus on airplane flight decks. The voice-recognition technology -- building upon that used in cars and smartphones -- eliminates distracting steps, said Jim Anderson, a veteran pilot and lecturer in the aviation program at Arizona State University, to Cronkite News. “(I have to) lower my head, and it takes away from looking outside,” he said. “Voice recognition is the next step. You can just say it.”