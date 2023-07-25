Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 25, 2016

    Schematic Illuminated Display Available Now

    Schematic Illuminated Display Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you've always wanted Star Trek's cool illuminated schematic displays in your home, well, you're time has come. ThinkGeek has introduced the Star Trek Schematic Illuminated Display, which offers two interchangeable, engraved, acrylic plates - one for The Original Series, one for The Next Generation. The plates sit on a base powered either by USB or three AA batteries, depending on your setup. The base contains LED lights and the LED lights glow in seven color cycles.

    The Star Trek Schematic Illuminated Display measures 10 1/2" wide x 8 1/2" tall, including the base. Available now at ThinkGeek.com, it costs $49.99.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top