Schematic Illuminated Display Available Now

If you've always wanted Star Trek's cool illuminated schematic displays in your home, well, you're time has come. ThinkGeek has introduced the Star Trek Schematic Illuminated Display, which offers two interchangeable, engraved, acrylic plates - one for The Original Series, one for The Next Generation. The plates sit on a base powered either by USB or three AA batteries, depending on your setup. The base contains LED lights and the LED lights glow in seven color cycles.

The Star Trek Schematic Illuminated Display measures 10 1/2" wide x 8 1/2" tall, including the base. Available now at ThinkGeek.com, it costs $49.99.