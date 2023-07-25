Saru's 7 Best Moments... So Far

Six months after the Battle of the Binary Stars, and Michael Burnham arrives on the U.S.S Discovery. Understandably, Saru is less than thrilled, making it clear he associates her presence with danger and that, if pushed, he would do a better job of protecting his captain than she did hers. Awkward, measured and full of intent, it set the tone for early Saru/Burnham interactions, but gave the Kelpien a great chance to pleasantly bite back as Burnham addresses him as “Saru.” “First Officer Saru” he replies.

7 – “What’s Past Is Prologue”

"It is well known that my species has the ability to sense the coming of death. I do not sense it today. I may not have all the answers. However, I do know that I am surrounded by a team I trust, the finest a Captain could ever hope to command. Lorca abused our idealism. Make no mistake: Discovery is no longer Lorca's. She is ours. Today will be her maiden voyage. We have a duty to perform, and we will not accept a no-win scenario. You have your orders. On your way."

That stirring speech represents the moment Discovery became the most Star Trek a show could possibly be and a marker for all seasons to follow. It proudly nailed its Star Trek colors to the mast and arguably gave Saru his greatest moment in the debut season. If you were in any doubt that Discovery is pure, joyful, thrilling, unstilled Star Trek, then this speech is for you.

Mark Newbold has been an avid Trek fan since the 1970's, when TOS was shown on UK TV, but it was the original cast movie series and TNG era that sealed the deal. Mark is a writer for Star Trek The Official Magazine, is editor-in-Chief of Star Trek: The Neutral Zone and was a stage host at Destination Star Trek Germany in 2018. At heart he's a Niner. Follow him on Twitter.

