Saru to the Rescue

Soon after the events on Q’onoS, the U.S.S. Discovery receives a distress call from someone from Tilly’s past. In his first mission as acting captain, it’s up to Commander Saru to lead the crew against this sinister alien threat. That’s the premise of Star Trek: Discovery - Captain Saru, the latest Discovery title from IDW Publishing. Available tomorrow, the standalone is written by Kristen Beyer & Mike Johnson, who’d previously collaborated on IDW’s The Light of Kahless and Succession. Artist Angel Hernandez tackles the panels, and a Paul Shipper illustration graces the cover. Scroll down to read six pages from the newest issue below.