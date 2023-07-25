Published Mar 5, 2019
Saru to the Rescue
IDW's latest Discovery comic book finds Saru facing the ultimate test in his first mission as acting captain.
Soon after the events on Q’onoS, the U.S.S. Discovery receives a distress call from someone from Tilly’s past. In his first mission as acting captain, it’s up to Commander Saru to lead the crew against this sinister alien threat. That’s the premise of Star Trek: Discovery - Captain Saru, the latest Discovery title from IDW Publishing. Available tomorrow, the standalone is written by Kristen Beyer & Mike Johnson, who’d previously collaborated on IDW’s The Light of Kahless and Succession. Artist Angel Hernandez tackles the panels, and a Paul Shipper illustration graces the cover. Scroll down to read six pages from the newest issue below.
Star Trek: Discovery - Captain Saru is 48 pages and costs $7.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.