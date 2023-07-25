Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Mar 5, 2019

    Saru to the Rescue

    IDW's latest Discovery comic book finds Saru facing the ultimate test in his first mission as acting captain.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Captain Saru Page Cover

    IDW

    Soon after the events on Q’onoS, the U.S.S. Discovery receives a distress call from someone from Tilly’s past. In his first mission as acting captain, it’s up to Commander Saru to lead the crew against this sinister alien threat. That’s the premise of Star Trek: Discovery - Captain Saru, the latest Discovery title from IDW Publishing. Available tomorrow, the standalone is written by Kristen Beyer & Mike Johnson, who’d previously collaborated on IDW’s The Light of Kahless and Succession. Artist Angel Hernandez tackles the panels, and a Paul Shipper illustration graces the cover. Scroll down to read six pages from the newest issue below.

    Star Trek Discovery IDW Captain Saru Cover

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Preview 1

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Preview 2

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Preview 3

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Preview 4

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Preview 5

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Preview 6

    IDW

    Captain Saru Page Cover

    IDW

    Star Trek: Discovery - Captain Saru is 48 pages and costs $7.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top