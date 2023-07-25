Published Feb 7, 2020
Santiago Cabrera and Alison Pill Share Why Star Trek: Picard Remains Relevant
The Picard stars talk about why science fiction and Star Trek are always timely
No strangers to sci-fi television, Star Trek: Picard stars Santiago Cabrera and Alison Pill shared what drew them to the upcoming series, where their characters — pilot Cristobal Rios (Cabrera) and Dr. Agnes Jurati (Pill) — will be part of the ongoing journey Picard finds himself on.
“Underneath all the sci-fi and the costumes and all that, it's really about the human condition,” said Cabrera when speaking with StarTrek.com and several other journalists. “I think I grabbed on to that, the exploration of humanity and what it means to be where we are, and also that science fiction really is the mirror of today's world. It's in the future, but really it reflects what's going on today.”
Pill agreed, saying “It's one big story and we get to deal with mortality and the same philosophical questions in a much different, possibly more real and gritty way than had been possible 20 years ago.”
Cabrera also added, “Immigration is a subject definitely that's definitely a parallel that we're tackling as well.”
Star Trek has never shied away from politics, philosophy, and the human condition, so it will be exciting to see how the franchise explores new stories through a modern lens. Will Jurati and Rios be Picard’s friends, foes, or something in between? What roles do they have to play in the coming story? We’ll have to wait to find out as the series continues to unfold.
Patrick Stewart and Alison Pill Head to the Ready Room
Star Trek: Picard streams on Paramount+ in the United States, in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave, and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.