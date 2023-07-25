Santiago Cabrera and Alison Pill Share Why Star Trek: Picard Remains Relevant

No strangers to sci-fi television, Star Trek: Picard stars Santiago Cabrera and Alison Pill shared what drew them to the upcoming series, where their characters — pilot Cristobal Rios (Cabrera) and Dr. Agnes Jurati (Pill) — will be part of the ongoing journey Picard finds himself on.

“Underneath all the sci-fi and the costumes and all that, it's really about the human condition,” said Cabrera when speaking with StarTrek.com and several other journalists. “I think I grabbed on to that, the exploration of humanity and what it means to be where we are, and also that science fiction really is the mirror of today's world. It's in the future, but really it reflects what's going on today.”