    Published Nov 20, 2017

    San Francisco Giants to Host Star Trek Night

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The San Francisco Giants and Star Trek are teaming up for the third annual Star Trek Night at AT&T Park, to be held On Friday, August 31, when the Giants take on the New York Mets at 7:15 p.m. PT.

    San Francisco, of course, is home to Starfleet Command, so what better venue to celebrate Star Trek Night than at AT&T Park? Each special event ticket package includes a ticket to watch the Giants vs. Mets, as well as a collector's edition Star Trek/Giants Starfleet Command Badge Hat, available exclusively with the purchase of a special event ticket. The Giants also encourage all fans to come dressed as their favorite Trek character, combining two favorite passions: the Giants and Star Trek.

    Go to SF Giants Special Events to purchase tickets.

