San Francisco Giants to Host Star Trek Night

The San Francisco Giants and Star Trek are teaming up for the third annual Star Trek Night at AT&T Park, to be held On Friday, August 31, when the Giants take on the New York Mets at 7:15 p.m. PT.

San Francisco, of course, is home to Starfleet Command, so what better venue to celebrate Star Trek Night than at AT&T Park? Each special event ticket package includes a ticket to watch the Giants vs. Mets, as well as a collector's edition Star Trek/Giants Starfleet Command Badge Hat, available exclusively with the purchase of a special event ticket. The Giants also encourage all fans to come dressed as their favorite Trek character, combining two favorite passions: the Giants and Star Trek.

Go to SF Giants Special Events to purchase tickets.