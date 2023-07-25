Published Feb 19, 2016
San Fran Giants to Celebrate Star Trek Night on September 16
Fans of the San Francisco Giants and Star Trek should be sure to save this date: Friday, September 16. That evening at 7:15 p.m., when the Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals, it'll be Star Trek Night at AT&T Park -- 50 Year Celebration. The Giants will offer a special package that includes tickets to the game and a collector's edition Star Trek/Giants item. And since San Francisco is home to Starfleet Command, fans can also expect various Trek-themed pre-game and in-game elements.Tickets are available now. Visit www.sanfrancisco.giants.mlb.com to puchase.