San Fran Giants to Celebrate Star Trek Night on September 16

Fans of the San Francisco Giants and Star Trek should be sure to save this date: Friday, September 16. That evening at 7:15 p.m., when the Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals, it'll be Star Trek Night at AT&T Park -- 50 Year Celebration. The Giants will offer a special package that includes tickets to the game and a collector's edition Star Trek/Giants item. And since San Francisco is home to Starfleet Command, fans can also expect various Trek-themed pre-game and in-game elements.Tickets are available now. Visit www.sanfrancisco.giants.mlb.com to puchase.