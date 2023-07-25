Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 19, 2016

    San Fran Giants to Celebrate Star Trek Night on September 16

    San Fran Giants to Celebrate Star Trek Night on September 16

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Fans of the San Francisco Giants and Star Trek should be sure to save this date: Friday, September 16. That evening at 7:15 p.m., when the Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals, it'll be Star Trek Night at AT&T Park -- 50 Year Celebration. The Giants will offer a special package that includes tickets to the game and a collector's edition Star Trek/Giants item. And since San Francisco is home to Starfleet Command, fans can also expect various Trek-themed pre-game and in-game elements.Tickets are available now. Visit www.sanfrancisco.giants.mlb.com to puchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top