Published Sep 18, 2015
Saldana Set for I Kill Giants & Nina Due Out In December
Zoe Saldana, who is currently reprising her role as Star Trek's current Uhura in Star Trek Beyond, is in the news with reports about two other projects. First, Nina, which casts her as singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone, at long last has a release date. And, she's just signed on for her next project, I Kill Giants.
