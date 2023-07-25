Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jun 9, 2016

    Saldana & Quinto To Duke It Out on Lip Sync Battle

    Saldana & Quinto To Duke It Out on Lip Sync Battle

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto play the starcrossed Uhura and Spock in the current Star Trek movies, but there will be no love lost between them tonight when they go toe to toe on Spike's popular Lip Sync Battle. The actors, who will return to the Enterprise on July 22 when Star Trek Beyond opens, will be joined in the one-hour Lip Sync Battle special by "surprise A-list celebrity guest stars and musicians," according to Spike.

    So, who will win? Tune in tonight at 8/7 central.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top