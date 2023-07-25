Saldana & Quinto To Duke It Out on Lip Sync Battle

Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto play the starcrossed Uhura and Spock in the current Star Trek movies, but there will be no love lost between them tonight when they go toe to toe on Spike's popular Lip Sync Battle. The actors, who will return to the Enterprise on July 22 when Star Trek Beyond opens, will be joined in the one-hour Lip Sync Battle special by "surprise A-list celebrity guest stars and musicians," according to Spike.

So, who will win? Tune in tonight at 8/7 central.