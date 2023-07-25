Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Sep 29, 2015

    Saldana, Pegg Confirm Vancouver Portion of Beyond Shoot Complete

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Beyond has wrapped the Vancouver, Canada, portion of principal photography, with director Justin Lin and the cast and crew heading off to Dubai to finish the shoot. Trek's current Uhura and Scotty, Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg, confirmed the news in recent social media posts, with Saldana taking to Instagram and Pegg to Twitter.Check out their respective posts.

    via Saldana's official Instagram account

    via Pegg's official Twitter account

    Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures announced last week that Star Trek Beyond has a new release date. It will open on July 22 rather than the originally stated July 8.

