Published Feb 12, 2019
"Saints of Imperfection" Pics Released
The search for Spock continues in new "Saints of Imperfection" photos
"Saints of Imperfection," the fifth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, is set to stream on Thursday, and StarTrek.com has your first look at five photos from the latest installment. Among those depicted are Michael Burnham, Cadet Tilly and more.
Check out a preview of this week's episode:
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Saints of Imperfection
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.