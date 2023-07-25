Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Feb 12, 2019

    "Saints of Imperfection" Pics Released

    The search for Spock continues in new "Saints of Imperfection" photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    "Saints of Imperfection"

    StarTrek.com

    "Saints of Imperfection," the fifth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, is set to stream on Thursday, and StarTrek.com has your first look at five photos from the latest installment. Among those depicted are Michael Burnham, Cadet Tilly and more.

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com

    Check out a preview of this week's episode:

    Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Saints of Imperfection

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.

