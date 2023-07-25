And the latest chapter in the ongoing Star Trek: The Next Generation/Deep Space Nine expanded universe crossover is... Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Sacraments of Fire, now out and written by David R. George III. He, of course, is no Trek newbie, having previously penned The Lost Era: One Constant Star, The Fall: Revelation and Dust, Allegiance in Exile, the Typhon Pact novels Raise the Dawn, Plagues of Night, and Rough Beasts of Empire, as well as the New York Times bestseller The Lost Era: Serpents.Here's the synposis of Sacraments of Fire, direct from the publisher, Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books: Days after the assassination of Federation President Nan Bacco on Deep Space 9, the unexpected appearance of a stranger on the station raises serious concerns. He seems dazed and confused, providing—in a peculiar patois of the Bajoran language—unsatisfactory answers. He offers his identity as Altek, of which there is no apparent record, and he claims not to know where he is or how he got there. A quick scan confirms the visitor is armed with a projectile weapon—a firearm more antiquated than, but similar to, the one that took President Bacco’s life. But the Bajoran liaison to the station believes that Altek has been sent from the Prophets, out of a nearby wormhole. The last time such an event occurred, it was to reassure Benjamin Sisko of his place as the Emissary. For what purpose has Altek now been sent out of the Celestial Temple?

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Sacraments of Fire will run 400 pages and be available as both a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99.

