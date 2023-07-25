Veteran Star Trek author David R. George III will return this summer with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Sacraments of Fire, the latest installment in the ongoing Next Generation/Deep Space Nine expanded universe crossover, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover—which is by Doug Drexler and Alan Dingman—as well as details about the story. Here's the synopsis of the story, direct from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books...

Days after the assassination of Federation President Nan Bacco on Deep Space 9, the unexpected appearance of a stranger on the station raises serious concerns. He seems dazed and confused, providing—in a peculiar patois of the Bajoran language—unsatisfactory answers. He offers his identity as Altek, of which there is no apparent record, and he claims not to know where he is or how he got there. A quick scan confirms the visitor is armed with a projectile weapon—a firearm more antiquated than, but similar to, the one that took President Bacco’s life. But the Bajoran liaison to the station believes that Altek has been sent from the Prophets, out of a nearby wormhole. The last time such an event occurred, it was to reassure Benjamin Sisko of his place as the Emissary. For what purpose has Altek now been sent out of the Celestial Temple?