S.S. Botany Bay Print Available Now From Bye Bye Robot

Bye Bye Robot’s latest example of fine art from the future is “S.S. Botany Bay,” a brand-new print by respected illustrator, book-cover artist and cartoonist Mark Brayer. His depiction of Khan’s ship, as seen in the TOS episode “Space Seed,” is the first in a fresh series of ship renderings by Brayer, and it features a retro design with detailed line-work and vibrant colors, along with hints of things to come for the S.S. Botany Bay and her crew.