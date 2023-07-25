Ryan, Shatner & Urban Kick-Off Destination Star Trek 3

He recounted how, unfamiliar with Trek at the time, the script he received and the episodes he'd been given reminded him of the Horatio Hornblower books. "The whole nautical element descended from that," he said. Based on seeing The Motion Picture, he didn't understand, "why the interior of the Enterprise resembled a Holiday Inn or why they wore pajamas." So it was his mission on Trek II to "make it more claustrophobic."

Around the same time Meyer was on stage, Nichelle Nichols, looking gorgeous, started posing for her photo ops. The line snaked throughout an impressive portion of the main room. "I'm so happy to be here," she told StarTrek.com. "Even after all these years it's wonderful to see old friends and new friends."

To give you some perspective, the DST3 floor space resembles a giant rectangle, with sections devoted to photo ops (several, actually for actor shots, but also an Enterprise Bridge and two Borg alcoves), autographs, a publication alley, a Klingon Zone (in which to eat, drink and grunt), an art gallery, a gaming area and booths with all manner of products -- from shirts to posters, Trek Blu-rays to personalized 3D figurines and much, much more.