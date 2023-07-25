Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Sep 6, 2014

    Ryan, Picardo and Phillips to Voice in Delta Rising

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios continue to up the casting ante for their Star Trek: Voyager-themed expansion, Star Trek Online: Delta Rising, which will launch later this fall. Joining the previously announced Tim Russ and Garrett Wang, who'll reprise their respective roles as Tuvok and Harry Kim, are Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Ethan Phillips (Neelix) and Robert Picardo (The Doctor).

    Star Trek Online: Delta Rising unfolds 32 years after the events of Star Trek: Voyager and it whisks players deep into the Delta Quadrant, the mysterious region of space recently made easily accessible via an ancient Iconian gateway. Players will team up with familiar U.S.S. Voyager crew members as they explore uncharted worlds, interact with alien species and investigate an unexpected enemy presence.

    Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.

