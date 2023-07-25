Ryan, Picardo and Phillips to Voice in Delta Rising

Star Trek Online: Delta Rising unfolds 32 years after the events of Star Trek: Voyager and it whisks players deep into the Delta Quadrant, the mysterious region of space recently made easily accessible via an ancient Iconian gateway. Players will team up with familiar U.S.S. Voyager crew members as they explore uncharted worlds, interact with alien species and investigate an unexpected enemy presence.

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.