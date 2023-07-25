Published Nov 26, 2014
Roundup of Great Black Friday Deals on Trek Products
Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at StarTrek.com to all of you… the millions of Star Trek fans across the galaxy. To help celebrate the occasion, StarTrek.com has rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals available – several of them exclusive to StarTrek.com readers -- from the many companies that offer Star Trek products. Check out the discounts below and be sure to visit StarTrek.com again over the weekend for details about Cyber Monday deals.Here goes…
PopFunk -- The code StarTrek20 is good for any and all Star Trek merchandise, including such home goods such as the woven throw, blanket, bandana, pillow case, throw pillow, and beach towel. Go to www.popfunk.com/science-fiction-t-shirts/star-trek-t-shirts.html. The code is good all Cyber Weekend long, from 11/28 - 12/1.
Eaglemoss – All new subscribers to Star Trek The Official Starships Collection can save 50% on their second shipment. The offer will last from Thursday, November 27th at midnight through Monday, Dec 1. Visit www.startrek-starships.com/usa/index.asp.Star Trek Magazine -- Save up to 40% when you subscribe to Star Trek Magazine… this Black Friday weekend. The subscription will last a year, bringing you all the latest Trek news, exclusive behind-the-scenes features, all-new Trek fiction, interviews and more, but the 40% off the cover price deal is only available this weekend. U.S. residents can receive four issues for just $23.99 (or $5.99 an issue), while Canadian resident can receive four issues for just $38.99 (includes $15 shipping and handling). Go to www.titanmagazines.com/t/star-trek/pages/save-40-black-friday-offer/.
Her Universe – Fans can save up to 60% off select Star Trek apparel items during the Her Universe Holiday Sale, which will run November 27-30. Her Universe will also offer free US Smart Post Shipping on orders of four or more items. The sale runs November 27 to December 15; visit www.heruniverse.com.Votto Vines -- The company behind the popular Juan Ortiz Star Trek wine collection has just unveiled the latest addition to its Trek line of wines... Klingon Bloodwine. The Klingon Bloodwine is a medium-bodied red blend of Malbec, Syrah and Petit Verdot from the Paso Robles AVA in California that can be enjoyed with grilled meats and mature cheeses, or traditional Klingon fare such as Heart of Targ. Vinport, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, is offering discounts on its Star Trek Collector's Case (12 bottles, including three 2012 Klingon Bloodwines, for $239.88, marked down from $284.88), Star Trek Sampler 6-Pack (including three Klingon Bloodwines, for $124.94, marked down from $134.94) and Klingon Bloodwine 6-Pack ($119.94). All three deals include free shipping. Go to www.vinport.com/startrek.
WeLoveFine -- The popular manufacturer of Star Trek T-shirts is celebrating Black Friday with a sale that will extend from 12:01 a.m. PST on November 28 until 11:59 PST on November 29. All Star Trek T-Shirts will be 25% off using the code TREKYOURTURKEY. Go to www.welovefine.com.
ThinkGeek -- ThinkGeek is offering a wide array of discounted Trek products to fans, spanning from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Their Black Friday-only deals include the Spock Oven Mitt at 40% off, the Electronic Door Chime at 33% off and the Starfleet Uniform Apron at 50% off. Among the discounted products available from Black Friday through Cyber Monday are the Tribble Slippers With Sound at 28% off, USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter at 50% off, Star Trek Bathrobes at 33% off, TNG Wesley Crusher Uniform Hoodie at 25% off, TOS Uniform Hoodie at 33% off, TNG Uniform Hoodie at 33% off and the TNG Worf Costume Hoodie at 25% off. And, available right now, is the Transporter Room Bath Mat & Shower Curtain Set, discounted by 20%. Go to www.ThinkGeek.com. And visit StarTrek.com again on Sunday for details about ThinkGeek's Cyber Monday promotions.
Entertainment Earth -- Borg products at steep discounts dominate Entertainment Earth's Black Friday offerings. The Borg Monitor Mate is 50% off, while the Star Trek: First Contact Borg Sphere is also 50% off. And if you're into both Star Trek and Twilight Zone, Entertainment Earth has their Star Trek/Twilight Zone Tote at 80% off. The deals are available now through November 30. Go HERE for the Borg Monitor Mate, HERE for the First Contact Borg Sphere and HERE for the Trek/Twilight Zone Tote.
Star Trek Shop -- The Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com has five great products at discounted prices, not to mention free shipping and a free Command Stocking with purchase. The items include a Star Trek Live Long and Prosper Hat (20% off), Starfleet Academy License Plate Frame (30% off), Star Trek Boldly Go Tumbler (20% off), Star Trek Ice Cube Tray (20%) and Star Trek Into DarknessBlack Emblem Shirt By Anovos (60% off). Go to www.shop.startrek.com/. Be sure to use the code TREKFRIDAY at checkout.
Quantum Mechanix -- QMx has several of their Star Trek products available at discounted prices from Black Friday through the end of the day on Cyber Monday. The discounted items include the Star Trek 2009 Starfleet Academy Ring at 50% off ($9.95; regular price $19.95), Star Trek Plush Trio (Romulan Bird-of-Prey, Enterprise and Tribble) at over 50% off ($19.95; retail price over $40), Regular Star Trek Q-Pops (Uhura, Kirk and Spock) at 50% off ($9.95 each; regular price $19.95), SDCC Exclusive Mirror Spock Q-Pop at over 50% off ($11.95; regular price $24.95) and Enterprise Ring Ship Artisan Replica (handmade Artisan model) at $500 off ($999.95; regular price $1499.95). QMX will also offer, as an exclusive item, the Star Trek Mini Phaser Replica Keepsake, handmade in the USA and produced in limited numbers, for $49.95. Also, keep an eye on the QMx Facebook, Twitter and Google+ pages for Star Trek items included in their limited-time flash sale deals throughout Black Friday weekend. Go to www.qmxonline.com/collections/black-friday to take advantage of all the deals.