Round 2 Star Trek Models In The Works

Fans of Star Trek models will be in for a treat in the near future, as Round 2 has several kits in the works via their Polar Lights line. Among the products are a Shuttlecraft Galileo (1:32 scale), an Original Series Romulan Bird of Prey (as a 1:1000 scale snap-together model kit), and a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Cadet Series 1:2500 scale three-ship set that will include a Galor Class, U.S.S. Defiant and U.S.S. Saratoga.