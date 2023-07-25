Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 10, 2014

    Round 2 Star Trek Models In The Works

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Fans of Star Trek models will be in for a treat in the near future, as Round 2 has several kits in the works via their Polar Lights line. Among the products are a Shuttlecraft Galileo (1:32 scale), an Original Series Romulan Bird of Prey (as a 1:1000 scale snap-together model kit), and a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Cadet Series 1:2500 scale three-ship set that will include a Galor Class, U.S.S. Defiant and U.S.S. Saratoga.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates about the upcoming Round 2 Star Trek kits, which should be available next year.

