Roughing It with Mark Twain (& Deep Throat)

Have Holbrook and Hardin ever met? They do both appear in The Firm (which Carter says inspired Hardin’s X-Files casting). I’ve never seen the movie; I choose not to know. But again, a double-take. Oddly, I’ve actually encountered both actors separately and twice each. I kid you not.

In August 1981, I visited the set of Creepshow (along with my college pal John Sayers) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and watched George Romero direct Holbrook, Fritz Weaver and Adrienne Barbeau in "The Crate" segment of Stephen King’s original screenplay. I interviewed all except Holbrook (busy working, though we met). Strangely, he had been a college friend of my Creative Writing professor David Judy (director of plays and musicals at Bethany, some of which had starred Sayers). Three months later, I caught up with Holbrook in Chocolatetown, U.S.A. (a.k.a. Hershey, Pennsylvania) where he was about to again do Mark Twain Tonight! After a Hershey Theatre press conference, he gave me a few quotes for my Creepshow set piece.

As for Hardin, he was part of the weirdest "convention" I’ve ever attended. Con promoter Jonathan Harris (another double, not the Lost in Space actor) flew Hardin in from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania (either Wilkes-Barre or its nearby twin Scranton) to appear Sunday at... an automobile dealership. At last, all that car jazz promised earlier.

After driving over from New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, we picked up Hardin at the airport there in (appropriately) Harris’ X-Files-like black SUV with tinted windows. Harris suggested we drive by the dealership to check out the venue. We did and, turning—suddenly damn near got clobbered by another speeding automobile. This was, unbelievably, the fourth or fifth time (but who’s counting?) that I had been passenger in a vehicle with a Trek actor and we had a near-accident experience. I can still imagine the horrifying headline: "Trek Star, Others Killed in Car Crash." I would be the Second Other.

That was, uhmmm, sobering. We pulled up at Hardin’s hotel. He invited us in. We carried the luggage. What a comfortable first floor suite it was—with a balcony fronting a storybook scene: babbling brook amid wooded glade. Inspired by this enchanting view, Hardin related a folksy tale about his neighbor who would sit drinking on a similar back porch and take pot shots at nearby forest fauna. It was an eerie yarn, but do remember Deep Throat’s last words to Mulder (in "The Erlenmeyer Flask"): "Trust no one." English Majors call this foreshadowing. You’ll see later.

There’s a long tradition of car dealerships hosting meet-and-greet celebrities (often famed athletes, TV stars and local news personalities) for autographs, photo ops, free hot dogs and complimentary lemonade. The purpose: To tempt hungry hordes of possible customers onto the premises. This, of course, was the goal here in Pennsylvania, a state which bans car "sales" on Sunday. Legally, buyers can shop around, look but also touch, yet financial details and change of ownership paperwork must be dealt with on another day to honor the letter of the law.