Ronald D. Moore Talks Outlander, Helix & Trek

You mentioned having done a couple of convention appearances. What do the fans still want to know? What surprises you about what they’re asking you all these years later?

MOORE: It’s amazing that they still ask about specific episodes and why this character did that. Or, “Didn’t you every think of that?” or “What are the stories you wish you could have told?” or “Tell us some of the behind-the-scenes stuff.” It’s just fascinating that this much time has gone by and that the passion for it is still there. When we were doing Next Gen and Deep Space, we loved it and we were proud of it, but I don’t know that any of us were convinced that 20 years later there would be a fan base that was passionate about it as they were for, say, The Original Series, that it would last that long. We kind of felt like, “Well, this is our time in the sun and then the world will turn and, 20 years from now, people will like these shows, but they will probably think of The Original Series more than us.”

And that’s often not the case right?

MOORE: Those shows, Next Gen and Deep Space, those casts and those stories, have managed to bring in a whole new generation of fans. I love going to the conventions and talking to people who literally look at me now and say, “Yeah, you kind of made the show before I was born, but my dad showed it to me.” I think, A, “Holy cow, I’m old,” and B, “It’s fantastic that those shows can appeal to young people and to see new fans generated.”

Outlander is your new project. What was it about Outlander that connected with you?

MOORE: I love history and I like period pieces and I like strong female characters. There was a little bit of time travel in here, which gave it a certain flip. And I was just really attracted to the central character most strongly. When I read the book, I really liked Claire. I thought she was a smart, interesting woman, in an interesting situation. I like the detail with which Diana had drawn the world, because she came from an academic background. She really enjoys research and did a fair amount of research into the social life and morality of the time, the politics and everything that was going on. It was just a fascinating world. The story itself was unusual, and I’d never seen that story told on television. I could see it as a show and thought it would be a really interesting and unique piece.

How involved is Gabaldon?

MOORE: Diana reads all the scripts and outlines. She sees dailies. She sees the cuts. We talk periodically. She is a consultant on the show formally. So she’s not one of the in-house producers, but we hear from her. She says things. We ask her questions. I went out with my producing partner, Maril Davis, before we sold the show, and spent a weekend with Diana, just to talk conceptually about adaptation, to ask questions about the world and the characters. Her attitude from the very beginning was perfect. She said, “Look, I’m an author, not a TV writer. You do what you do, I do what I do. I know things are going to be changed. I’m here to help. I just want it to be good. Use it as a resource.” And I was like, “Fantastic,” because my attitude on adapting this piece of material was to try to make as faithful an adaptation as I could. I wasn’t coming in to reimagine it. I wanted to adapt it and preserve the story as faithfully as possible. So we were very much on the same page. And ever since it’s been great. She’s been very happy so far and it’s been a good working relationship.