Ron Jones Talks Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage at Royal Albert Hall

Jones will guide the orchestra in performing the music he composed for the 1997 videogame Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, while Chattaway will guest conduct "The Inner Light," his beloved TNG composition. Below is a brief interview The Ultimate Voyage did with Jones.Your experience as a composer spans the industry and has seen you in front of an impressive range of musicians. What is it about Star Trek and its music that has been your inspiration?For me, I love the challenge of figuring out how to score music that expresses the essence of the dramtic nature of mankind exploring the far reaches of space and the far reaches of the human condition. What an intersting adventure, expressing those emotions. Very few TV series come close to those things. Star Trek demands so much of the music. The audience expects something that dazzles, music of the highest order each time. I enjoy that a lot.Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage is a concert, which isn’t something a fan would normally expect for Star Trek. What’s your experience with the fans and the music?I have never meet a fan of Star Trek that was not fully passionate and completely serious about it. It is really unlike anyother group of fans. There has been a lot of kidding made of the Star Trek fans, but if you look inside those fans you find that they all have a sense of hope for the future of mankind. They see us all one day working together and traveling to the furtherst reaches of the universe and carrying the best of what we are about. I would say that is very special.