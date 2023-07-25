Romulans, Not Vulcans Make First Contact in Deviations

Here's the synopsis of Star Trek: Deviations:

In a world where the Romulans discovered Earth before the Vulcans, Earth is now a brutal penal colony. Resistance fighter William Riker has uncovered a vast conspiracy, and together with his band of prisoner outlaws (you just might recognize a few), must fight to rescue a mysterious prisoner in the darkest level of the Romulan dungeons. The only man on Earth that still holds the key to humanity’s return to the stars.

Written by Donny Cates, with art and a cover by Josh Hood, Star Trek: Deviations will run 40 pages and cost $4.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.