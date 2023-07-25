Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jul 26, 2013

    Romulan Veteran Rewards

    By Star Trek Online

    Since Star Trek Online launched in February 2010, we have thanked our loyal subscribers and lifetime members through the Veteran’s Rewards program. We know you have many options in choosing where to spend your time, so it means so much to us that you choose to spend it here.We are excited to announce that the Romulan-specific Veteran Rewards (which are all instantly available to all Lifetime Subscribers, regardless of subscribed date!) are now available in-game. Here are some details on them:1000-Day Exclusive Veteran Starship

    Daeinos Heavy Destroyer

    Tactical Mode

    The Romulan Republic has been working on a special new destroyer class Warbird, designed for high-level combat situations. Due to your loyalty as a 1000-day Veteran, the Republic has granted you command of this unique new Warbird — the Prototype Heavy Destroyer: Daeinos Class.

    Like most Warbirds, the Daeinos is a highly versatile and adaptable ship, with a balanced focus on firepower and survivability. While in its innate Regenerative Mode, excess power is transferred to the Auxiliary System and you gain a bonus to Starship Shield Systems. It comes equipped with a prototype Dynamic Tactical System console (or DTS). This console allows you to transform your ship between Regenerative Mode and Tactical Mode. In Regenerative Mode, your Tachyon Inversion Beam is enabled, which can siphon shields from multiple targets. Activating Tactical Mode transfers power to your Weapon Systems, and increases your ships Starship Targeting Systems skill, granting an Accuracy bonus. In Tactical Mode, the DTS console enables a powerful multi-targeting Lotus, which is capable of piercing multiple targets. However, while in Tactical Mode, your Starship Shield Systems bonus, Auxiliary Power bonus and Tachyon Inversion Beam are disabled.If eligible, this ship can be claimed from ‘Starship and Shuttle Requisitions’ at a shipyard. If you discharge this ship, speak to the ‘Starship and Shuttle Requisitions’ contact to receive another token to re-claim it.

    Tactical Mode, Plasma Lotus

    Stats

    •    Faction: Romulan Republic•    Required Rank: Vice Admiral•    Hull Strength: 34,500•    Shield Modifier: 0.83•    Crew: 750•    Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 Aft•    Device Slots: 2•    Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science, 1 Ensign Universal, 1 Lieutenant Commander Universal •    Console Modifications: 4 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 2 Science•    Base Turn Rate: 14 degrees per second•    Impulse modifier: 0.22•    Can equip Cannons•    +10 Weapon Subsystems•    Regenerative Mode (Innate): +5 Auxiliary Subsystems, +30 Starship Shield Systems•    Console - Universal - Dynamic Tactical System: Tactical Mode (Disables Regenerative Mode, +5 Weapon Subsystems, +30 Starship Targeting Systems), Tachyon Inversion Beam (Requires Regenerative Mode), Plasma Lotus (Requires Tactical Mode)•    Advanced Quantum Slipstream Drive•    Romulan Battle Cloaking Device•    Singularity Abilitieso    40 Base Power for All Subsystemso    Plasma Shockwaveo    Quantum Absorptiono    Warp Shadowso    Singularity Jumpo    Singularity OverchargeNOTE: The above stats are subject to change.

    Regenerative Mode, Tachyon Inversion Beam

    900-Day Exclusive Veteran Ship Material

    Romulan Veteran Ship Material on a Valdore

    Your Romulan Warbirds* will gain access to an exclusive new material that has been created specifically for our 900-Day veterans. When using the Veteran Material, there are new unique paint pattern options available, on top of the usual. Visit any shipyard to “customize” your ship with this new material.*Please note that lock box ships (Jem’Hadar Attack Ship, Cardassian Galor, Tal Shiar Adapted Destroyer, etc.) are not able to use this new material.

    Romulan Veteran Ship Material on a Ha'apax

    500-Day Exclusive Costume Piece

    Romulan Admiral Uniform

    Costume pieces from this reward can be used only in uniform slots. If eligible, you can access these costume pieces at any tailor.* The Gold-trimmed version of this uniform unlocks as a 900-Day reward.400-Day Unique Small Craft

    Commander's Gig

    Stats

    •    Faction: Romulan Republic•    Hull Strength: (increases as you level)•    Shield Modifier: 0.55•    Crew: 5•    Weapons: 2 Fore•    Device Slots: 2•    Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Ensign Universal•    Console Modifications: 1 Tactical, 1 Engineering, 1 Science•    Base Turn Rate: 22 degrees per second•    Impulse modifier: 0.2•    360 Degree Plasma Beam Array that increase in effectiveness as you level•    Plasma Torpedo Launcher that increases in effectiveness as you level•    Romulan Battle Cloaking Device•    Singularity Abilitieso    40 Base Power for All Subsystemso    Singularity JumpNOTE: The above stats are subject to change.200-Day Special Veteran Uniform Option

    Republic Dress Uniform

    Costume pieces from this reward can be used only in uniform slots. If eligible, you can access these costume pieces at any tailor.Again, thank you to our many Veterans and Lifetime Subscribers who have supported Star Trek Online month-after-month. We hope you enjoy these rewards as much as we have enjoyed creating them, and we’ll see you in-game!

    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
