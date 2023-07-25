Romulan Veteran Rewards

The Romulan Republic has been working on a special new destroyer class Warbird, designed for high-level combat situations. Due to your loyalty as a 1000-day Veteran, the Republic has granted you command of this unique new Warbird — the Prototype Heavy Destroyer: Daeinos Class.

Like most Warbirds, the Daeinos is a highly versatile and adaptable ship, with a balanced focus on firepower and survivability. While in its innate Regenerative Mode, excess power is transferred to the Auxiliary System and you gain a bonus to Starship Shield Systems. It comes equipped with a prototype Dynamic Tactical System console (or DTS). This console allows you to transform your ship between Regenerative Mode and Tactical Mode. In Regenerative Mode, your Tachyon Inversion Beam is enabled, which can siphon shields from multiple targets. Activating Tactical Mode transfers power to your Weapon Systems, and increases your ships Starship Targeting Systems skill, granting an Accuracy bonus. In Tactical Mode, the DTS console enables a powerful multi-targeting Lotus, which is capable of piercing multiple targets. However, while in Tactical Mode, your Starship Shield Systems bonus, Auxiliary Power bonus and Tachyon Inversion Beam are disabled.If eligible, this ship can be claimed from ‘Starship and Shuttle Requisitions’ at a shipyard. If you discharge this ship, speak to the ‘Starship and Shuttle Requisitions’ contact to receive another token to re-claim it.