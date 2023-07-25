Romulan And Klingon Empires Go To Battle

Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Star Trek Into Darknessco-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, and featuring art and a cover by Erfan Fajar, Vol. 7 pits the Klingon and Romulan Empires in a war across the galaxy, with the Enterprise caught in the middle. Vol. 7 will be a trade paperback that runs 104 pages and costs $17.99.

