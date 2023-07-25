Published Mar 18, 2014
Romulan And Klingon Empires Go To Battle
Romulan And Klingon Empires Go To Battle
IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek: Volume 7, which brings together issues #25-28 of the ongoing Star Trek series -- and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the cover and preview pages.
Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Star Trek Into Darknessco-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, and featuring art and a cover by Erfan Fajar, Vol. 7 pits the Klingon and Romulan Empires in a war across the galaxy, with the Enterprise caught in the middle. Vol. 7 will be a trade paperback that runs 104 pages and costs $17.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.