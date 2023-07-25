Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 18, 2014

    Romulan And Klingon Empires Go To Battle

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek: Volume 7, which brings together issues #25-28 of the ongoing Star Trek series -- and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the cover and preview pages.

    Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Star Trek Into Darknessco-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, and featuring art and a cover by Erfan Fajar, Vol. 7 pits the Klingon and Romulan Empires in a war across the galaxy, with the Enterprise caught in the middle. Vol. 7 will be a trade paperback that runs 104 pages and costs $17.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

