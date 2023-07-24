How Gene Roddenberry Stayed Connected to Fandom Through Letters

Fan requests and questions were taken seriously by the Star Trek production office, another sign of the affinity they had for viewers. For example, in several of the letters fans ask if they could visit the set while on vacation in Los Angeles, and without many exceptions, the answer was an affirmative. There are even instances of very dedicated fans being invited to the set by Roddenberry himself in his replies to their letters! “Fans like you aren’t easy to come by nowadays,” a November 1966 letter revealed to a lucky fan. Three high school science students asked Roddenberry for plans and resource materials on the U.S.S. Enterprise because they hoped to make a model for their class. The fans were rewarded with photographs of the ship and a communication from its designer Walter “Matt” Jefferies. One of the earliest fan letters was mailed right after the episode “Charlie X” premiered, asking for the lyrics to the song the “yeoman” (really Uhura) sang about Spock. The lyrics were promptly sent to the fan.

If Roddenberry or the producers/writers couldn’t answer a question, it was forwarded to someone who could. An example was a December 14, 1966, fan letter asking how the Enterprise could be propelled through space without visible exhaust ports, and providing its own imaginative idea that perhaps the Enterprise was powered by magnetic technologies. The letter was passed along to Harvey P. Lynn, a Rand Corporation physicists who had been the scientific consultant to Gene Roddenberry. Lynn kindly answer the fan’s question with a detailed letter explaining why in the future exhaust would likely consist of light not visible to the eye.