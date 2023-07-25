Roddenberry's First Starship

The Official Starships Collection is branching out and offering its first convention exclusive. The model, which will be available exclusively to subscribers and in person at New York Comic Con, is the S.S. Yorktown, a ship that could have been the most famous starship of all. When Gene Roddenberry first pitched Star Trek to the networks in 1964, he described the crew as traveling on the “cruiser S.S. Yorktown,” a long-range, Exploration-Science-Exploration mission. By the time the series launched, the S.S. Yorktown had morphed into the U.S.S. Enterprise.

To celebrate Trek’s 50th anniversary, the Starships Collection has created a unique version of Matt Jefferies’ final design for the ship, giving it the name that Roddenberry originally planned.

