    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 10, 2016

    Roddenberry & McCartney and More from Roddenberry Vault

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, as we do each month, is pleased to share the latest photos from the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault. This month's pictures include storyboards from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, a letter pitching Herbie Hancock to handle the TMP score, a shot of the Enterprise model being worked on, and a remarkable photo of a close encounter between Gene Roddenberry and Paul McCartney.

    The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault is a Facebook page on which Roddenberry.com posts a photo a day in order to celebrate Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of his enduring creation. As fans know, Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who will serve as an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery, heads up Roddenberry.com.

