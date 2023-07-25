Roddenberry Added to New TV Series Team

Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry and Trevor Roth have been named executive producers of the upcoming Star Trek series, joining Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Bryan Fuller. Roddenberry is the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the president of Roddenberry Entertainment. Roth is the COO of Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Gene Roddenberry, the Great Bird of the Galaxy, left a finely feathered nest for all who love Star Trek to enjoy,” Bryan Fuller said in a statement. “And it is only fitting that Rod Roddenberry and Roddenberry Entertainment join our new Trek adventure to ensure that his father’s legacy of hope for the future and infinite diversity in infinite combinations runs through our tales as Gene Roddenberry intended.”