Published Mar 3, 2016
Roddenberry Added to New TV Series Team
Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry and Trevor Roth have been named executive producers of the upcoming Star Trek series, joining Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Bryan Fuller. Roddenberry is the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the president of Roddenberry Entertainment. Roth is the COO of Roddenberry Entertainment.
“Gene Roddenberry, the Great Bird of the Galaxy, left a finely feathered nest for all who love Star Trek to enjoy,” Bryan Fuller said in a statement. “And it is only fitting that Rod Roddenberry and Roddenberry Entertainment join our new Trek adventure to ensure that his father’s legacy of hope for the future and infinite diversity in infinite combinations runs through our tales as Gene Roddenberry intended.”
The new series will launch in the United States with a special preview broadcast on the CBS Television Network in early 2017. The premiere episode and all subsequent first-run episodes will then be available exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access. The series will also be available on television stations and platforms in other countries around the world.