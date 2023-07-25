Rod Roddenberry Opens The Roddenberry Vault

What do you think fans will be the most excited about that's in this Vault?

It depends on what level of Star Trek fan you are. I think anyone who at least just kind of likes Star Trek will appreciate the commentary and the documentaries that go along with this footage, when you have one of our directors or someone else take you through why this piece is significant. You'll look at it and be like, "Oh, that's cool. I didn't know they had that extra scene.” But when you're the hardcore fan, I think you're really going to be blown away when you find out that there was a pregnancy scene in an episode that was cut out. That's huge. That's a piece of Star Trek that there were rumors about it, but no one's ever seen it.

How about for you personally, Rod? Was there one thing that you found particularly fascinating?

I look at the whole thing. I think what I told you is that my first objective, my first selfish objective with all of this footage was "Great. Look for the great scenes. Look for those gems, but if you can find maybe my father or my father saying something or him walking right in front of the camera, that’d be exciting." Even though he wasn't a director and even though he wasn't really on set that often, that was what I was hoping to find for my own personal archives. Unfortunately, they never found any of that. That's what I was looking for.

But to answer your question, I've always been a fan of the bloopers, not for the bloopers, but because I always loved seeing behind the scenes. I want to see the real people. When Leonard Nimoy breaks character, I love that. When he smiles, when he flubs a line and says "Ah, dammit," I love seeing the person behind the character. It humanizes them and I love that. That brings me closer to Star Trek.

There’s a bit with Nichelle Nichols ad-libbing a song about Spock that made us smile. And we especially enjoyed the snippet of Janos Prohaska, the actor/stuntman inside the Horta costume, reacting accordingly as Joseph Peveny, the director, told him, "Move left, Janos. Move right, move left, move right."

That's awesome. I forgot about the footage of Nichelle until you just mentioned it now. We’ve also got the shot of the crash that kills Edith Keeler. In the movie Jaws, Bruce, the mechanical shark, never worked, so they had to sort of improvise and use the barrels. I think never seeing the shark just made that movie. That was the suspense and in a very small way, but it’s a similar idea, because making the cut they did (in “The City on the Edge of Forever”), so you don't see her fall, makes that scene even more powerful.