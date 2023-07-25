Robert Picardo To Star In Twelve Angry Men: Star Trek Fans Happily Save 20 Percent

Twelve Angry Men will mark the second production of the Pasadena Playhouse’s 2013 – 2014 Season and is set to run from November 5 to December 1, 2013, with a press opening night and The Pasadena Playhouse Wells Fargo Theatrical Diversity Project fundraising event on November 10. Picardo will portray Juror Four in the show, which unfolds in a New York City courtroom on a sweltering August evening in 1955 as a jury files into a deliberation room. They are tasked with determining the verdict in a murder case in which a young man is accused of killing his father and faces the death penalty if found guilty. The dozen nameless men find themselves in the role of potential executioner, but first must face themselves, their biases and their own sense of justice.

The Pasadena Playhouse is located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available by calling The Pasadena Playhouse at 626-356-7529 or by visiting The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, Tuesday – Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. during non-performance dates. On performance dates the Box Office is open Tuesday – Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

Star Trek fans can use the discount code TREKKIE20 to receive 20% off tickets to all Tues., Wed., Thurs. (8:00 p.m.) and Sun. evening (7:00 p.m.) performances of Twelve Angry Men through December 1, 2013, excluding Sunday, November 10. The code will expire on December 1 at 7pm. Discount is available on all seats excluding Row D. All seats are best available. Not valid on previous purchases and cannot be combined with any other offer. All tickets are subject to availability. Service charges and theatre restoration fees apply to all orders. Pricing subject to change.

Click HERE for additional details and to purchase tickets.