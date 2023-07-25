Robert Picardo Remembers "Caretaker," Part 1

Let’s go back to shooting the pilot/premiere…

Picardo: I’ll tell you a funny story that comes to mind. I was doing a play at that Mark Taper Forum and my biggest anxiety was whether or not they’d let me out of the play to shoot “Caretaker.” They were not terribly happy with me when I went to them and said, “I’ve been offered this pilot.” But, remember, I tested for Neelix at my own request first. Had I gotten Neelix, first of all, my life would be less happy and I'd have spent 4,000 hours in a makeup chair. But I had to clear more days, more shooting days, and they were not happy at all because I didn’t have an understudy. Then, when I did not get Neelix and the Star Trek producers asked me to come back and read for the part they originally had me in mind for, which was the Doctor, it was only going to be four shooting days for me on the pilot. And only one or two of those four days were going to be during the run of the show I was doing at the Taper. Rick Berman very graciously wrapped me early that one or two days and just let me go at 6 o’clock so I could get to the Taper, which was downtown from Paramount, and do the play. So I remember that nervousness.Also, weren’t you the last of the actors to work on the pilot?Picardo: That’s true. I was the last guy to come in, and everybody else had already established relationships. So I come in and say ‘Hello,’ and everyone knew each other already. That meant that there was that little feeling of I had to prove myself. But I just had so little to do in the pilot. I remember, when I first got the role, I was telling everybody, “I got the new Star Trek pilot. I’m sure it’ll run. I’m sure it’ll put my kids through college. But I’ve got to tell you, I’ve got the worst part on the show.” That was an irony that I’ve lived with ever since. I thought I’d gotten the dull role in the show and that made the experience so much fun for me. I discovered the genre doing Star Trek. I’d done a little bit of it, but just a little. Doing Star Trek, I got to learn about it from the inside out. I got to learn what appealed to them, why sci-fi meant so much to people, why Star Trek meant so much to people. Also, I just learned that I’d gotten the outsider character without being smart enough to realize it. I assumed the Spock character on our show would be the Vulcan, would be Tim Russ. I didn’t know enough to realize that the artificial intelligence character, at least on Voyager, was the heir, the successor to that kind of role on our show. And that was very cool.