    Published Nov 28, 2011

    Rise Like Lions Will Roar Tomorrow

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Smiley O’Brien is back in action in Star Trek: Mirror Universe: Rise Like Lions, penned by veteran Trek author David Mack. Set for release tomorrow by Pocket Books, Rise Like Lions finds the mirror Miles O’Brien and his freedom fighters mounting one last stand against the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance, while Mac Calhoun and his Romulan allies make hit-and-run charges at the Klingons. Upping the stakes, the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance hangs by a thread, as each tries to assert control. Also in play: Memory Omega, the clandestine operation set in motion by Spock a century earlier. Its time is now… or never, especially as Rise Like Lions will close out Mack’s Memory Omega story arc.Pocket Books will release Rise Like Lions as a mass market paperback and eBook. It will run 416 pages and cost $7.99. To purchase Rise Like Lions, click HERE.

