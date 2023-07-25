Ring In The Holidays With The Original Series Pet Product Collection

“We are Star Trek: The Original Series fans first and foremost, and we are very excited to bring other fans authentic gear for their pets” says Mary Olson, co-founder with Brandy Tanner of A Crowded Coop. Tanner adds, “What a wonderful way to bring one of the most endearing pop-culture brands to your four-legged friends. This is truly one of the most exciting product lines we have designed, and we look forward to sharing it with Star Trek fans.”

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about A Crowded Coop’s STAR TREK: The Original Series Pet Product Collection.