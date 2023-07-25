Published Oct 17, 2017
Riker - Beard or No Beard?
There are so many questions to ponder in this topsy-turvy, ever-crazy world of ours, but today, on National No Beard Day, we at StarTrek.com ask: Riker - Beard or No Beard?
As you contemplate the question, consider the following:
According to the Urban Dictionary, this is the top definition of the term Riker's Beard -
"Euphemism for a moment in time (typically in pop culture) where something or someone that was lackluster and/or underachieving suddenly and surprisingly became much better and exciting. Taken from Star Trek: The Next Generation, which many fans considered wanting until Commander Riker grew a beard at the start of Season Two, after which the show was solid and well-received for the rest of its run."
Last year, in an interview with StarTrek.com, Jonathan Frakes replied to a fan who wanted to know if he preferred Riker with or without the beard. His answer was... "Bearded, without a doubt. I’m so proud that Riker’s beard is in the Urban Dictionary, defined as the opposite of jumping the shark. So, I’d have to go with the beard. And I’ve always liked the beard."
So, what say YOU?