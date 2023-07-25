Rick Berman on TNG's 30th Anniversary, Part 2

Back in December, you had dinner with everybody from TNG but Gates McFadden. This summer, you posted a photo of you with John de Lancie, Armin Shimerman and Brent Spiner. What does it mean to you and what do you think it says about the overall experience everybody on the show had that they, and you, still seem so close all these years later?

I did four Star Trek series and if I had to list the people I am still very close to, 95% of them are from TNG. I am close to all of them, including Gates, who was out of the country at the time of that dinner. We see each other more than once a year, and people like Patrick and Brent and Jonathan (Frakes), I see on a regular basis. There are people from the other shows I'm close to, Armin Shimerman, René Auberjonois and a number of others. But the tightest group, at least from my point of view, is the TNG group. I know some of the actors from DS9, Voyager and possibly Enterprise are close, but I don’t think it’s quite like with TNG, where everyone is still close and gets together when they can.

Why do you think that is?

I know with me, it has to do with the fact that we all cut our teeth for the first time in series television, dramatic series television at least. I had been a documentarian. In terms of dramatic series television and in terms of Star Trek, we all were born and grew up together with TNG and that bond has, I think, been very important in holding us together over all these years.