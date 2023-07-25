Rick Berman on TNG's 30th Anniversary

Here we are, talking about the 30th anniversary of TNG…

It's all a little mind-boggling. For me, it's really almost 31 because I got involved in 1986, when I first hooked up with Gene. It's been like 31 years; it's scary how quickly time goes.

Go back to the buildup to the show's debut. What was the mood on the set, in the production offices, as the premiere approached?

We had three strikes against us. We were a science-fiction show, which was not at all popular at that time. We were a sequel to another TV show, which had never been successful at the time. We were going to be syndicated, as opposed to on a network, which was unheard of unless you were a cooking show or something. So, everybody was a little nervous whether this was going to work as a syndicated sequel to a sci-fi show. That was one side of the coin. The other side of the coin was we had a product that we were extremely pleased with. Gene, myself, Bob Justman, all the people who were involved with the show at that time felt that we had a pretty terrific cast and a great pilot. I think everybody was guardedly optimistic, and I was amongst them.