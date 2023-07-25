Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 31, 2014

    Rick Berman On That Enigmatic TNG Script Tweet

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Last week, former Star Trek executive producer Rick Berman tweeted a photo of a script cover page that read Star Trek: The Next Generation -- "The Movie," which credited the story to Berman and Maurice Hurley and the screenplay to Hurley. Berman captioned the tweet as follows: "Never seen, never produced 'first' TNG movie. Story by me and Hurley, screenplay by Hurley. Wasn't half bad."



    Star Trek Generations

    Fair enough. But how about some small tease of the unused storyline? "Nothing about the plot...," he added. "Sorry."

