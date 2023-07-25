Revised & Expanded Trek Encyclopedia Out Today

It has arrived. The revised and expanded Star Trek Encyclopedia: A Reference Guide to the Future is now available. StarTrek.com exclusively previewed pages from the book last month, and today we're pleased to share a promotional video released by the publisher, Harper Collins.

Authors Michael Okuda and Denise Okuda have painstakingly updated the Encyclopedia for the first time since its initial release in 1999. It includes a fully new design, illustrations and exhaustively researched and detailed entries on the ships, characters and events from the most recent 17 years of Star Trek television shows and movies. In other words, over the span of its generous 1,056 pages -- 300 of which will feature new entries -- the updated Encyclopedia will now also cover Star Trek: Voyager seasons 4-7, Star Trek: Enterprise seasons 1-4 and Star Trek Nemesis, as well as recent J.J. Abrams big-screen adventures Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Officially referred to as The Star Trek Encyclopedia Revised and Expanded Edition, the book comes in an authoratative two-volume hardcover edition that features a deluxe slipcase. It is priced at $150. Go to www.harpercollins.com to purchase the book.