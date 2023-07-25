Revised & Expanded Trek Encyclopedia Out Oct. 18

The Star Trek Encyclopedia: A Reference Guide to the Future, which has long been the go-to source for everything related to the Star Trek canon, has been revised and expanded for the first time since its initial release in 1999. Due out on October 18 from Harper Collins, the updated The Star Trek Encyclopedia Revised and Expanded Edition, by Michael Okuda and Denise Okuda, will include a fully new design, illustrations and exhaustively researched and detailed entries on the ships, characters and events from the most recent 17 years of Star Trek television shows and movies. That's to say that across its 1,056 pages, 300 of which will feature new entries, the updated Encyclopedia will now also cover Star Trek: Voyager seasons 4-7, Star Trek: Enterpriseseasons 1-4 and Star Trek Nemesis, as well as recent J.J. Abrams big-screen adventures Star Trek (2009)and Star Trek Into Darkness.