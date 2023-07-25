Revealing the Colors of the Enterprise

Want to know what colors are on the 3-meter (11-foot) Star Trek: The Original Series starship Enterprise studio model?

Below are the colorimeter readings for the colors we uncovered during our sanding tests and other conservation work on the model. They are based on the nonproprietary L A B color space, which includes all perceptible colors. The LAB color space identifies colors through precise measures on three axes, in this case L (lightness), A (red-green), and B (yellow-blue).

For more information on the science of color perception, standardization and use, explore the National Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit, Color in a New Light. The exhibit examines the differences between additive color systems (color created using light, such as on a television or computer monitor) and subtractive color systems (color created using pigments, such as on dyed fabric or painted surfaces) – as well as the many different organizing schema that have been created by scientists, manufacturers, and artists to systematize colors.

The paint colors used in the conservation of the studio model were matched to colors uncovered during the Museum’s exhaustive research on the artifact. Microscopic color samples revealed the number of paint layers in different parts of the model and guided the Museum’s decisions about where to conduct sanding tests. In addition, there were some places on the model where original paint could be seen directly. Dave Wilson, a museum specialist, matched the color and determined the values we share below.