REVEALED: "Make It Sew" Design Contest Winner

Hundreds of Star Trek fans participated in the “Make It So” contest, which challenged entrants to send in their own Star Trek shirt design from any of the Star Trek television series and have one finalist chosen by Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein and the ThinkGeek team. “I had so much fun doing this Star Trek design contest with ThinkGeek,” Eckstein said in a statement. “We received amazing designs and it was definitely a tough decision. However, we felt that Jeremy’s design was so unique and original, especially in celebration of the ‘Year of the Fangirl.’ His design was simply perfect!”

Sniatecki, meanwhile, almost didn't enter this competition. He assumed that everyone else would also instantly recognize that the classic female symbol looks like the top view of the original Enterprise, with nacelles added on. “I ran the concept by my wife, who is a major sci-fi fan and a trusted sounding board for all things creative, and she loved the simplicity of it,” Sniatecki said. “‘I would totally buy and wear that,’ she said, and so I entered it. She's very choosy about her own nerdy t-shirt purchases, so that was high praise indeed.”

Sniatecki, in addition to seeing his winning design on a Her Universe tee, also received a $500 cash prize. “I can't even describe how exciting it was to get the phone call that my design was chosen as the top winner of this very special competition out of hundreds of worthwhile entries,” Sniatecki said. “Her Universe and ThinkGeek are held in high esteem in our house, and there was at least a few minutes of jumping up and down together as a family once the notification call had ended. It's an honor, for sure.”

