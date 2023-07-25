Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 27, 2016

    Revamped NX-01 Coming Soon From Diamond Select Toys

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Diamond Select Toys will soon offer a revamped re-issue of their first-ever Starship Legends ship, the Enterprise NX-01. Upgrades include a new paint scheme and light effects, as well as numerous new sounds effects and snippets of dialogue.The upgrade of the NX-01 will come on the heels of Diamond Select Toys' recent release of their latest Star Trek: The Original Series-era U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701. The TOS

    vable display stand. The Enterprise NX-01 will be available in the spring. Go to www.comicshoplocator.com for details about pre-ordering from a shop near you. The U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 costs $64.99. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase.

