Published Jul 6, 2018
Return to Risa for The Lohlunat Festival
Return to Risa for the annual Lohlunat Festival, and enjoy all the fun in the sun that the vacation planet has to offer. Engage in powerboard races, fly the friendly skies in your own jetpack, hunt for rare artifacts, raise exotic pets, and more. From June 28th to August 9th, Captains on PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4 will be able to enjoy the festivities and, for the first time ever, Captains on Xbox One and Playstation 4 will be able to take part in the all-new Biathalon event.
There are fresh rewards on all three platforms, including new colors of adorable Caracal cats, new powerboards and jetpacks, new baseball-themed emotes, and three new kit modules. In honor of our Deep Space Nine- themed expansion, Victory is Life, Captains will be able to unlock baseball uniforms for two teams, the Deep Space Niners and the Ferengi Liquidators. And finally, completing the Flying High event will allow Captains to unlock the Tier 6 Vorgon Ytijara Dreadnought, a nimble carrier for their fleets.
