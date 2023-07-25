Return to Risa for The Lohlunat Festival

There are fresh rewards on all three platforms, including new colors of adorable Caracal cats, new powerboards and jetpacks, new baseball-themed emotes, and three new kit modules. In honor of our Deep Space Nine- themed expansion, Victory is Life, Captains will be able to unlock baseball uniforms for two teams, the Deep Space Niners and the Ferengi Liquidators. And finally, completing the Flying High event will allow Captains to unlock the Tier 6 Vorgon Ytijara Dreadnought, a nimble carrier for their fleets.

