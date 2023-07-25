RETRO INTERVIEW with F. Murray Abraham

StarTrek.com is pleased to share our latest retro interview. This time, it's with F. Murray Abraham, the formidable Oscar-winner who played Ru'afo, the main villain in Star Trek: Insurrection. The actor, now 77, is best known for his performances in such films and TV shows as Scarface, Amadeus (for which he won his Academy Award), Last Action Hero, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Good Wife, Louie and a long stint as Dar Adal on Homeland, not to mention numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows, among them Angels in America, Uncle Vanya and It's Only a Play. This interview, conducted by Ian Spelling, ran in 1999 on the pages of the official, licensed Star Trek Monthly magazine published by Titan Magazines, just as the latest Star Trek: The Next Generation feature reached theaters.

“How did I come to be in Star Trek: Insurrection?” asks F. Murray Abraham, who co-stars as the villainous Ru’afo in the latest Star Trek: The Next Generation big-screen adventure. “I was invited! They simply asked me to be involved in it. I’d actually known some of the people who are a part of it for some time. I did some Chekhov, a wonderful piece called The Seagull, with the gentleman who plays Data – Brent Spiner. We hit it off. He played my possible son in The Seagull, but there was some doubt a to whether or not his character was my son in the play.

“But Brent and I had a really strong connection, and we’ve kept in touch over the years. That’s one reason I’m in the movie. I met Patrick Stewart, I guess it was a couple of years ago now, and we just happened to have the same ideas about theatre and about work and discipline. When I new these people were involved in Star Trek: Insurrection, I knew it would not just be a lark.”