Retro Interview: James Doohan

"I'd love to tell you what Scotty's up to, but I can't talk about what we've done so far, and I've purposely not read the rest of the script," the affable Doohan says as he sits in a director's chair on the edge of the set during a shooting break. "I like to be entertained and surprised, so I'm saving all of that for when I watch the finished film."

Actually, Doohan is a bit surprised to be here at all.

In 1991, when the credits rolled on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Doohan figured he'd seen the last of Montgomery Scott. Then came his "wonderful and welcome" appearance as a caught-in-time Scotty in the popular sixth-season Next Gen episode "Relics." Still, Doohan believed his big-screen Enterprise voyages were over. That's why he was so surprised to be offered a part in Generations.