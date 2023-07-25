Restored TOS Navigation/Helm Console Ready for Spaceflight

“We had some decisions to make,” Peck explains. “Should we display it as is? Or should we strip it down to the bare wood, repaint and fully restore? That was an attractive option — the idea of bringing it back to a perfect state. It would be bringing a piece of classic Star Trek back to life. But I didn’t prefer that option because that would erase or cover over much of the piece’s history. For example, there’s a quarter-sized gouge on the console that reveals all the layers of paint put on it over the years. You can see how the crew repainted it every season, putting a coat of black between each new color coat to block leaking light. I wanted to preserve that history.”

The console was structurally sound, although it appears to have been built quickly from scrap wood at the Culver Studios where “The Cage” pilot was filmed and the Enterprise Bridge was first assembled.

“I decided to leave the surface as it, scratches and all," Peck says. "For the buttons and indicators I realized that we could build reproductions with LEDs and circuitry that would take up far less space than the original equipment."

The museum reached out to Florida fan Will Smith, whose lifelong love of the series and its magnificent set pieces and props led to the creation of TOSGraphics.com – a resource for fans interested in the smallest detail of TOS set pieces.

“I asked Will if he would be able to construct those parts as separate boxes that we could just lay into the gaps and holes on the surface of the console and wire separately," Peck says. "Will and his team managed to do just that. The result brings back, in my opinion, 90% of the console’s look and magic, but completely preserves the history. None of the reproduction parts are attached in any way — they just lift out.”