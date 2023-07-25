Restored Galileo Shuttle Bound For Space Center Houston

So why is this a happy ending? The Galileo had fallen into complete disrepair in Ohio and was covered in rust before Adam Schneider purchased it – for nearly $70,000 -- at auction in 2012. Schneider, a veteran collector of screen-used Star Trek miniatures, then spent time and additional funds to restore the artifact before donating it to Space Center Houston. Alec Peters, a collectibles expert and longtime StarTrek.com guest blogger, worked with Schneider and original Galileo builder Gene Winfield on the restoration.