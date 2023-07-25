Published May 12, 2013
Restored Galileo Shuttle Bound For Space Center Houston
We like a happy ending, and we’re betting you do, too. The shuttlecraft Galileo, the one seen on the Original Star Trek, will have a permanent home at Space Center Houston, which is the official visitors’ center for NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
So why is this a happy ending? The Galileo had fallen into complete disrepair in Ohio and was covered in rust before Adam Schneider purchased it – for nearly $70,000 -- at auction in 2012. Schneider, a veteran collector of screen-used Star Trek miniatures, then spent time and additional funds to restore the artifact before donating it to Space Center Houston. Alec Peters, a collectibles expert and longtime StarTrek.com guest blogger, worked with Schneider and original Galileo builder Gene Winfield on the restoration.
The Galileo will be put on diplay later this year at Space Center Houston. It willl join the likes of the Apollo 17 command module and other real NASA spacecraft.