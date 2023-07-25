Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 13, 2015

    Resistance to Borg Towel Set Will Be... Well, You Know

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Resistance will be even more futile than usual when it comes to the latest product from Robe Factory... a Star Trek Borg Two-Piece Towel Set. First, there's a black bath towel that measures 31.5" by 59", has an embroidered row of grey and green Borg circuitry, and reads "Resistance is Futile." And then there's a black hand towel, which measures 15 3/4" by 31.5", features a green, emboidered Borg symbol and reads "We Are the Borg."

    Made of 100% cotton (exlusive of decoration), the towels are availabe now at ThinkGeek.com, priced at $39.99 for the set. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

