Resistance to Borg Towel Set Will Be... Well, You Know

Resistance will be even more futile than usual when it comes to the latest product from Robe Factory... a Star Trek Borg Two-Piece Towel Set. First, there's a black bath towel that measures 31.5" by 59", has an embroidered row of grey and green Borg circuitry, and reads "Resistance is Futile." And then there's a black hand towel, which measures 15 3/4" by 31.5", features a green, emboidered Borg symbol and reads "We Are the Borg."

Made of 100% cotton (exlusive of decoration), the towels are availabe now at ThinkGeek.com, priced at $39.99 for the set. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.