    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 13, 2013

    Resistance Is Futile With Best Of Both Worlds Items

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Fans seem to love the image of Picard as Locutus that we’ve been using on StarTrek.com to promote the upcoming “The Best of Both Worlds” in-theater event. More than a few of you told us that you’d love to see that image on various Star Trek products. Well, to paraphrase an old friend, we’ve made it so. Check them out below and click HERE to purchase.

    And don’t forget, the gloriously remastered, feature-length version of “The Best of Both Worlds” will play in theaters for one night only on April 25. That’s barely two weeks away. Tickets are still available. Click HERE to beam them up.

